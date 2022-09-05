CONCORD — The updated COVID-19 Omicron boosters are expected to be available this week in New Hampshire, but it is unknown how many doses the state will receive, according to Jake Leon, spokesman for the state Department of Health and Human Services.
The boosters can be given once the FDA has authorized the vaccine, which occurred Wednesday, and the CDC has made recommendations on how to appropriately give the vaccine to patients, Leon said.
“There are currently none of the updated booster shots in New Hampshire. We expect vaccination will likely be able to begin next week and access will increase as supply of the new booster shots make their way to clinics,” Leon said.
People will be able to get a booster through pharmacy vaccine clinics or a health-care provider, Leon said.
The new booster formulation is intended to provide enhanced protection from the COVID-19 variants currently circulating.
“Given the potential for a fall surge, the new boosters will protect residents from exposure and reduce the risk of community transmission in our state,” Leon said.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is currently meeting to discuss eligibility as part of its recommendations to the CDC.
“We won’t know how many doses to expect until ACIP makes its recommendations, and the CDC agrees to them,” Leon said.
Once guidance is formulated, the CDC will begin shipping boosters to states.
“There is not an announced date, but based on past precedent, these happen quickly so doses are hopefully in states next week,” Leon said.
