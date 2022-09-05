CONCORD — The updated COVID-19 Omicron boosters are expected to be available this week in New Hampshire, but it is unknown how many doses the state will receive, according to Jake Leon, spokesman for the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The boosters can be given once the FDA has authorized the vaccine, which occurred Wednesday, and the CDC has made recommendations on how to appropriately give the vaccine to patients, Leon said.

