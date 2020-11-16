CONCORD — United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced that over eight tons of prescription drugs and other items were collected in New Hampshire during the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 24.
During the event, approximately 16,840 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs and electronic vaping devices and cartridges were collected.
In all, the DEA in New England collected over 57 tons of drugs and other material.
“I am grateful for the efforts of Granite State citizens to dispose of unwanted drugs in a safe and responsible way,” said Murray. “By participating in this event, the DEA and local law enforcement officers partnered with members of the community to remove unwanted drugs from medicine cabinets. This type of common-sense effort helps to prevent drugs from being misused or wrongfully distributed.”
“Thanks to the public over 57 tons of unwanted, expired, unused, prescription drugs, electronic vaping devices and cartridges have now been taken out of harm’s way across New England,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Brian D. Boyle. “Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. These events are only made possible through the hard work of our law enforcement, coalitions and community partners and DEA thanks each and every one of them for their efforts in making this initiative a huge success.”
