CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced that on Sunday, Feb. 28, announced 270 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.2 percent. The results include 210 people who tested positive by PCR test and 60 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,532 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are forty-five individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 49 percent female and 51 percent male.
The new cases reside in Rockingham (68), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (40), Grafton (31), Cheshire (25), Strafford (21), Merrimack (14), Belknap (8), Carroll (6), Sullivan (6), and Coos (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (24) and Nashua (15). The county of residence is being determined for eleven new cases.
Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
DHHS has no additional deaths to report.
There are currently 87 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 75,424 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.
