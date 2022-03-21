CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Administrative Services and New Hampshire Hospital officials will hold the third information session to provide updates on the proposal to build a secure forensic hospital adjacent to New Hampshire Hospital.
In New Hampshire, there is no facility appropriate for treating acute mental illness for forensic patients, including people who are civilly committed for treatment. Construction of a forensic psychiatric hospital adjacent to New Hampshire Hospital will create a setting that will allow for skilled psychiatric treatment in a safe, secure and therapeutic environment for forensic patients. The state intends to construct a facility for 24 beds.
During the meeting, the firm selected to design the new facility will share information related to the design and construction. State leadership will review the timeline for the project, provide an update on the progress of the plan, and take questions from the public. The state intends to hold additional meetings as the project advances.
The virtual meeting will be held on Monday, March 28, beginning at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held on Zoom and members of the public will be invited to submit questions and comments during the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.