CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has resumed mobile vaccination clinics and the home-based vaccination program in an effort to make COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses accessible and convenient to residents who might otherwise be unable to access them.

“As we move into the fall and winter, we want to make sure everyone has access to the updated COVID-19 booster doses that better protect against the most recently circulating COVID-19 variants,”  stated Patricia Tilley, director of public health services. “We know there are barriers to vaccine access, and the home-based and mobile vaccination clinics, once again, will help to close that gap.”

