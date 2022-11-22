WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine), co-chairs of the Senate Diabetes Caucus, Nov. 21 applauded the Senate passage of their bipartisan resolution recognizing November as American Diabetes Month.

The resolution supports the goals and ideals of American Diabetes Month, including public awareness of prevention and treatment options, and enhancing education of the risks of developing diabetes. It also recognizes the importance of decreasing the incidences of Type 1, Type 2 and gestational diabetes through research, treatment and prevention.

