WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine), co-chairs of the Senate Diabetes Caucus, Nov. 21 applauded the Senate passage of their bipartisan resolution recognizing November as American Diabetes Month.
The resolution supports the goals and ideals of American Diabetes Month, including public awareness of prevention and treatment options, and enhancing education of the risks of developing diabetes. It also recognizes the importance of decreasing the incidences of Type 1, Type 2 and gestational diabetes through research, treatment and prevention.
“American Diabetes Month is an important reminder that 37 million Americans currently live with diabetes and many rely on insulin to survive. They are our family, friends and neighbors, and we owe it to all of them to take overdue action in Congress to lower insulin costs so this lifesaving medication is never out of reach,” said Shaheen. “We’ve made progress to lower costs but we’re not done yet – Senator Collins and I have long championed action in the Senate to make comprehensive, meaningful changes to our laws to reduce skyrocketing insulin prices. We are committed to finding a way to get this done. Lives are literally on the line.”
“The groundbreaking discoveries made possible by advancements in diabetes research are already improving the lives of millions Americans living with diabetes, while charting a path for a better future for Americans with prediabetes,” said Collins. “This resolution recognizes the progress we have made, underscores the need for additional investments in biomedical research, and raises awareness about diabetes during American Diabetes Month. As the founder and co-chair of the Senate Diabetes Caucus, I look forward to continuing to work with Senator Shaheen to support federal policies that will help to better treat, prevent, and ultimately cure this disease.”
As co-chairs of the Senate Diabetes Caucus, Shaheen and Collins lead action in the U.S. Senate to advance priorities that will lower the costs of insulin, invest in treatment and prioritize diabetes research. Together, the Senators led the Improving Needed Safeguards for Users of Lifesaving Insulin Now (INSULIN) Act to lower the skyrocketing costs of insulin. The Senators’ bipartisan proposal builds on their years-long work to reduce the costs of insulin, increasing measures to encourage insulin manufacturers to reduce list prices, while extending patient protections that will foster competition and broader access to desperately needed insulin products.
In the FY2022 government funding bill, Shaheen and Collins supported efforts to include more than $2.2 billion for the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases to advance diabetes research. They also secured $33.3 million for the National Diabetes Prevention Program, as well as report language based on their standalone legislation to expand Medicare coverage for diabetes self-management training (DSMT) sessions. Earlier this month, the Diabetes Leadership Council named Shaheen and Collins as 2022 Diabetes Champions.
Over 37 million Americans have diabetes and an estimated 88 million more may be at risk of developing the disease.
