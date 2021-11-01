Resource navigator helps NH veterans access VA health benefits

By Lily Bohlke, New Hampshire News Connection
CONCORD -- More than 113,000 military veterans live in New Hampshire, but fewer than a quarter of them have enrolled in Veterans Affairs healthcare.
A new Health Benefits Navigator publication from AARP seeks to help more veterans access their benefits. The AARP Veterans Health Navigator is available at aarp.org/veterans.
Amy Goyer, a family and caregiving expert for AARP, said she knows from personal experience how complicated the Veterans Affairs system can be. She helped her father, a veteran of World War Two and the Korean War, enroll in VA health services.
Goyer explained it is partly because there are so many options, and some people use VA benefits in conjunction with Medicare, Medicaid or other insurance.
"It was really arduous," Goyer said. "It took a lot of time. It took a lot of phone calls and asking questions and trying to get to the right people, to really get him everything that he deserved. And that was so, so helpful for him."
Goyer pointed out the navigator booklet explains how to find out if you or someone you care for are eligible for VA health services, and what documents are necessary to access benefits. She noted it also contains information about where to reach out if you need help navigating the process.
Todd Fahey, New Hampshire state director for AARP, said not all information on the internet is accurate, and it is important for Granite Staters to have sources they can trust.
"There's also sometimes scams that are targeted at Veterans specifically," Fahey cautioned. "And we want to give them a safe and reliable, trustworthy place to explore and understand the benefits that they have as a result of their service."
Nationally, nearly 60 percent of all veterans are eligible for VA health services, but fewer than half sign up for them.
The Veterans Health Benefits Assistance helpline can be reached at (877) 222-8387 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.
