PINKHAM NOTCH — The 62nd running of the Delta Dental Mt. Washington Auto Road Race is set for 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, and registration is opening today.
After an enthusiastic first year, there will again be a first come first serve charity registration period starting Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 8 a.m. The charity registration will be capped at 200 registrants. Each charity registrant will be responsible for raising $200 to benefit the Coös County Family Health Services in addition to the regular registration fee.
The general random selection registration will be open from Feb. 13 at 8 a.m. through Feb. 27 at 11:59 p.m. The entry fee, charged to those who are selected, is $105 not including administrative fees. Notification of acceptance or rejection by the random selection will be sent via email to each applicant on March 2.
The fundraising goal will be to top the $50,000 mark. The Coös County Family Health Services provides vitally needed health care, social services, and dental care to the rural residents of Northern New Hampshire, care that would otherwise require travels of great distances to large regional facilities. The ability to provide high quality care and services locally, services that people in cities and larger towns take for granted, is the mission of Coös County Family Health Services.
Charity and lottery registration information can be found by visiting the race website: https://mt-washington.com/mount-washington-road-race. Random selection registrants can register individually or as a part of a registration group. Runners registering as a group (up to 15 runners) will either all be selected together or all be turned down by the lottery.
Sponsored by Delta Dental, the race ascends the Mt. Washington Auto Road from Pinkham Notch, N.H., to the 6,288-foot summit of Mt. Washington. After a shortened race in 2022 due to hazardous conditions at the summit, runners are hoping to face the full challenge of the unrelenting grade, Mt. Washington’s famously high winds, precipitation, and unpredictable temperatures which makes this race one of a kind.
Prizes include $1,000 apiece for the first male and female finishers, smaller cash prizes for the next five men and women and the top three male and female masters (over 40), prizes for the first male and female finishers from New Hampshire, and a $5,000 bonus for setting a new course record.
