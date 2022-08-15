BERLIN — Lynn M. Beede, administrator at Coos County Nursing Home in Berlin reported over the weekend that the nursing home has four active cases of COVID-19 among employees at the nursing home and no cases among the residents.
Positive employee and resident case numbers are posted at the Main Entrance and on both of the resident floors.
Beede said contact tracing has been conducted, testing will take place per current guidance.
The nursing home continues with all previously reported COVID-19 infection prevention and control interventions, and has free home test kits for visitors in the business office, made available by Coos County Family Health Services.
In an update sent out on Friday, Beede said, “I have received a few calls today asking about the CDC's recent updates surrounding their announcement of streamlining COVID-19 guidance to help the public better protect themselves and understand their risk. Please note, these are community recommendations, they do not apply to health-care settings.”
She continued, “The CDC has advised in the coming weeks they will work to align stand-alone guidance documents, such as those for health-care settings, congregate settings at higher risk of transmission, and travel.”
There is a COVID-19 visitor information booth at the main entrance. Resident visitors are encouraged to read the available materials and to follow the CDC's core components of COVID-19 infection prevention.
The core principals include:
• Visitors who have a positive viral test for COVID-19, symptoms of COVID-19, or currently meet the criteria for quarantine should not enter the facility until they meet the criteria used for residents to discontinue transmission-based precautions (quarantine), i.e., wait until 10 days from exposure have passed prior to visiting, if symptomatic, then symptoms should be improving; free test kits are available at the business office should you wish to test prior to visiting a resident. Visitors should complete a screening form prior to entering the facility.
• Hand hygiene (use of alcohol-based hand rub is preferred)
• Face covering or mask covering mouth and nose and physical distancing at least feet.
Beede’s updates often include the following: “We encourage all guests to not wander about the facility and to go directly to the resident they are here to see. When our county is in substantial to high levels of community transmission it is recommended that all residents and guests wear face coverings or masks and physically distance at all times. In areas of low to moderate transmission, the safest practice is for residents and guests to still wear face coverings or masks and physically distance, especially if either are at increased risk for severe disease or are not up-to-date with all recommended COVID-19 vaccine doses.”
For more information, call the nursing home at (603) 752-2343.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.