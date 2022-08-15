BERLIN — Lynn M. Beede, administrator at Coos County Nursing Home in Berlin reported over the weekend that the nursing home has four active cases of COVID-19 among employees at the nursing home and no cases among the residents.

Positive employee and resident case numbers are posted at the Main Entrance and on both of the resident floors.

