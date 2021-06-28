North Country Healthcare welcomes new Chief Financial Officer

BERLIN — North Country Healthcare has hired Matthew Streeter, MBA, FACHE, FHMA, as chief financial officer.
Streeter earned a master of business administration from Lakeland College, Sheboygan, Wis., in 2012, and a bachelor of arts from University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, in 2003.
His professional memberships include the American College of Healthcare Executives and Healthcare Finance Management Association.
Previously, Streeter served as the chief administrative and financial officer of Southwest Health, also in Wisconsin.
He provided direct operational oversight of numerous departments including accounting, payroll, patient business services, health information technology and nutrition services.
Most recently, Streeter served as CFO of Black River Memorial Hospital in Wisconsin, recognized in 2017 as the fifth best place to work in health care by Modern Healthcare.
There, he provided executive level leadership toward the business, financial and strategic goals of the organization while leading multiple large initiatives including a $14 million facility renovation and expansion project and an ambulatory electronic health record implementation.
Streeter will hold a dual role, also serving as CFO of Androscoggin Valley Hospital, where his primary office will be located.
“I am pleased to welcome Matthew and look forward to his contributions as North Country Healthcare continues its mission of delivering high quality, accessible, and integrated health care in the communities we serve, while reinforcing our commitment to achieving the status of a High Reliability Organization,” said Chief Executive Officer Tom Mee.
