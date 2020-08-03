North Country Healthcare partners in statewide initiative to keep N. H. healthy

CONCORD — As part of a collaborative effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 across the state and keep New Hampshire healthy, North Country Healthcare is partnering with businesses and organizations statewide in a grassroots movement to encourage the use of face masks in public and work settings.
The initiative, #MaskUpNewHampshire, aims to strengthen the efforts led by the Common Man family and the Rotary Clubs of New Hampshire by helping to raise awareness around the importance of wearing masks, and how doing so along with other measures like handwashing, practicing social distancing and staying home when we are sick, can reduce the community transmission of COVID-19.
While there is still much to learn about COVID-19 and its transmission, what is known is that wearing a mask is one of the most simple and effective things that can keep the virus from spreading. It’s also a visible way to demonstrate concern and protection for others and an important way that everyone can help.
“Providers, nurses, staff and patients are currently required to wear face masks inside all of our facilities,” said Tom Mee, RN, BSN, MBA, North Country Healthcare chief executive officer. “I encourage everyone to wear such face masks and practice social distancing and proper hand hygiene beyond our walls and into other community settings.”
In accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, New Hampshire Department of Health & Human Services, state and public health officials recommend cloth face coverings whenever in public in order to limit the spread of COVID-19. According to a recent study from global investment firm Goldman Sachs, mask-wearing by every American could save the U.S. economy from a 5 percent drop in GDP, or about $1 trillion in reduced economic spending.
This grassroots initiative aims to remind both residents and visitors that wearing a mask can make a significant difference in helping to reduce risk of exposure and stop the spread of COVID-19.
By wearing a mask regularly when out in public or at work, both New Hampshire residents and visitors can help slow the spread and keep New Hampshire healthy, safe and open.
For more information or to participate in the statewide initiative to keep New Hampshire healthy, go to maskupnewhampshire.com.
