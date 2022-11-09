North Country Healthcare and Coos County Family Health Services will be holding a Community Health Needs Assessment Public Information Session at 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 14.

The public is invited to take part in the zoom session which is being held to discuss the health needs of local communities in the North Country.

