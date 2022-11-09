North Country Healthcare and Coos County Family Health Services will be holding a Community Health Needs Assessment Public Information Session at 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 14.
The public is invited to take part in the zoom session which is being held to discuss the health needs of local communities in the North Country.
A community health needs assessment is part of the required hospital documentation of “community benefit” under the Affordable Care Act for 501(c)(3) hospitals. It provides comprehensive information about the community’s current health status, needs and disparities and offers a targeted action plan to address those areas, including program development and partnerships.
The North Country Region Facilities of Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, North Country Home Health & Hospice, Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster and Coos County Family Health Services in Berlin worked with QHR Health to identify the health needs of the community and come up with a plan to address them.
The region includes Coos and Grafton counties.
The significant health needs identified for the North Country Region in the 2022 assessment are behavioral health; access to health-care services, particularly affordability and senior services; and chronic disease management, including cancer, heart disease, Alzheimer’s and dementia, and diabetes.
