Christine Arsnow, MD, Vice President of NH AAP, Concord Pediatrics, P.A., in Concord, hands a copy of "Happy Healthy Lead-Free Me!" to a toddler.
"Happy Healthy Lead-Free Me!" is a 24-page board book that tells a story about renovating a home with colorful illustrations for young children and information for parents about the dangers of lead paint and how to avoid them.
CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services recently announced the release of “Happy, Healthy, Lead-Free Me!,” a new children’s book aimed at engaging children and educating parents on lead poisoning prevention and the importance of pediatric lead level testing.
The book, developed by the Division of Public Health Services with clinical collaboration from the New Haampshire Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, is available at many pediatric health care provider offices and as a free download at leadfreekidsnh.org/happy-healthy-lead-free-me-resources.
“We wanted to create something that would resonate with parents and children,” said Gail Gettens, coauthor and child development specialist and health promotion advisor in the DPHS Healthy Homes and Lead Poisoning Prevention Program. “The illustrations and rhymes engage children and the parents section provides additional details about lead exposure prevention and the importance of pediatric blood lead-level testing.”
“As New Hampshire has some of the oldest homes in America, many still have lead paint,” Knatalie Vetter, coauthor and environmental supervisor of the Healthy Homes and Lead Poisoning Prevention Program, stated. “On average, 55 percent of New Hampshire homes were built before lead-based paint was banned in 1978, and, in some communities, that percentage is as high as 83 percent. This underscores the importance of getting your child’s lead-level tested at both the 12 and 24 month well-child check visits.
Pediatric health care providers and other agencies interested in ordering free copies of “Happy, Healthy, Lead-Free Me!” may contact Gail Gettens at Gail.C.Gettens@dhhs.nh.gov, or visit happyhealthyleadfree.me to download a free copy, available in seven different languages.
