CONCORD — On Saturday, July 16, New Hampshire will join states across the country in adopting 988, the new three-digit dialing, texting and chat code for people experiencing a suicidal, mental health or substance misuse-related crisis.

The addition of 988 will augment the state’s current crisis services landscape, providing an easy-to-remember number that will route callers to the national network of more than 200 call centers through the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

