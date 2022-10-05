Memorial Hospital's behavioral health providers

Memorial Hospital's behavioral health providers see patients in their primary care setting (from left) Karen Chase, PMHNP; Melissa Canter, APRN-PMHNP; and Nancy Lohmiller, LICSW. (CARRIE BURKETT PHOTO)

NORTH CONWAY —  Behavioral health has become a growing concern affecting tens of millions of adults and youth in the United States each year. Memorial Hospital offers integrated behavioral health services for patients who are dealing with a variety of common mental health challenges and psychiatric illnesses.

“At Memorial Hospital, we take on a team approach,” says Karen Chase, a psychiatric nurse practitioner at Memorial Hospital. “We work closely and in collaboration with primary care to ensure all of the medical and mental health issues of patients are addressed. The mind and body are so connected and you can’t treat one without treating the other.”

