Kuster Visits VA Health Clinic in Littleton

Kuster advocated against proposals that would threaten operations at the veteran health clinics in Littleton and Conway

LITTLETON — On Aug. 18, U.S Rep. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.) toured a VA community-based outpatient clinic in Littleton and met with staff to discuss the importance of accessible, community-based health care for New Hampshire veterans. Earlier this year, Kuster advocated against recommendations that threatened the Littleton and Conway VA clinics, which would have left a tremendous geographical gap in health care access for veterans in the north country. 

“My top priority is ensuring our granite state veterans have access to the high-quality health care and services they need, regardless of where they live,” said Kuster.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.