LITTLETON —On Aug. 18, U.S Rep. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.) toured a VA community-based outpatient clinic in Littleton and met with staff to discuss the importance of accessible, community-based health care for New Hampshire veterans. Earlier this year, Kuster advocated against recommendations that threatened the Littleton and Conway VA clinics, which would have left a tremendous geographical gap in health care access for veterans in the north country.
“My top priority is ensuring our granite state veterans have access to the high-quality health care and services they need, regardless of where they live,” said Kuster.
“The Littleton VA Clinic is a wonderful resource for area veterans and it was great to discuss the importance of their services for vets throughout the North Country. I’m proud to fight for the men and women who served our country in uniform. We owe our granite state veterans a tremendous debt of gratitude, and I will continue working to ensure we live up to our promise to them.”
Kuster was a leading voice for passing theHonoring Our Pact Act, comprehensive, bipartisan legislation to finally recognize the toxic exposure military personnel experienced from contaminated water at military bases, airborne hazards from burn pits, agent orange in and beyond Vietnam, or radiation from atomic testing.
The Act will provide health care for as many as 3.5 million veterans exposed to toxins. This bill builds on theBlue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act of 2019, to expand benefits to 90,000 Vietnam veterans exposed to Agent Orange during their service.
