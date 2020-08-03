BERLIN — Andrea Tupick, RN, BSN, has received the Androscoggin Valley Hospital’s 2020 Employee of the Year award.
Tupick was one of a number of employees nominated for this prestigious award. Among other comments, her peers wrote of Andrea:
• She has been a tireless advocate of both staff and patients. Her diligence, thorough work, kindness, compassion and wonderful sense of humor have led AVH Surgical Associates through both good and difficult times.
• Tupick is a great leader and always has the entire team in mind when making decisions about the medical practice.
• Tupick goes above-and-beyond for the people who work for her, the providers for whom she works, and the patients. Several times in the past year, she has made personal sacrifices.
• Tupick expresses all of the AVH values each and every day.
• Tupick treats employees of AVH as well as she treats members of her own family.
Each year, AVH employees submit nominations for the individual they feel is most deserving of the award, which celebrates the AVH values of service, quality, integrity, communication, collaboration, flexibility and ownership.
To celebrate Tupick's recognition, she received an honorary engraved brick that will be placed into the Hospital's Impressions of Care Walkway, recognition on AVH's Values Trees at the facility's entrances, a commemorative plaque, addition to the perpetual plaque displayed at AVH and a complimentary day of earned time.
