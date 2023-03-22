U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) raised the 2021 ransom attack experienced by Coos County Family Health Service of Berlin during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing last week. (COURTESY PHOTO)
WASHINGTON — In September 2021, Coos County Family Health Services was hit with a ransomware attack that shut down its computer, phone and email systems. The attack forced CCFHS, a main supplier of health services in the Androscoggin Valley, to close some of its clinics for days.
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) raised the attack last week during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing.
“I am really concerned, as someone from a small state … about cybersecurity threats to rural or smaller health-care providers,” Hassan said. “In 2021, a ransomware attack targeted a small health service in Berlin, N.H., forcing the provider to shut down some of its clinics for several days.”
The attack came in the middle of the COVID pandemic, further taxing health services and personnel already stretched thin responding to the pandemic. CCFHS officials stressed the organization had invested in measures to guard against cyberattacks and provided staff training. They also said there was no evidence that patient information had been compromised
Hassan asked Kate Pierce, senior virtual information security officer at Fortified Health Security, about what the key cybersecurity challenges for rural and smaller health providers are. In response, Pierce said that administrative staffers at these organizations often don’t have the capacity to focus on cybersecurity.
Hassan went on to discuss how the Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Health-ISAC) is a valuable forum where health care partners can share vital cybersecurity information, such as best practices and emerging threats.
When asked how to facilitate access to the Health-ISAC for rural and smaller health care entities, Greg Garcia, executive director for cyber security at the Healthcare and Public Health Sector Coordinating Council, recommended subsidies or financial support for smaller systems to get involved.
Hassan is leading bipartisan efforts to strengthen cybersecurity in New Hampshire and across the country. Hassan successfully secured her bipartisan amendment in an annual defense bill to ensure that the National Guard can help state and local governments and businesses improve their cybersecurity. In addition, she worked to pass into law her measure to create a Cybersecurity Coordinator in every state to help federal, state and local governments, as well as schools, hospitals and other entities coordinate and better protect their systems against cyberattacks. Hassan also helped secure a measure in the bipartisan infrastructure law to create and fund a state and local cybersecurity grant program.
