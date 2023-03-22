Senator Hassan raises Berlin ransomware attack

U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) raised the 2021 ransom attack experienced by Coos County Family Health Service of Berlin during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing last week. (COURTESY PHOTO)

WASHINGTON — In September 2021, Coos County Family Health Services was hit with a ransomware attack that shut down its computer, phone and email systems. The attack forced CCFHS, a main supplier of health services in the Androscoggin Valley, to close some of its clinics for days.

U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) raised the attack last week during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing.

