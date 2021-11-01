By PAULA TRACY, InDepthNH.org
CONCORD – In an end-run around the Executive Council’s controversial rejection of $27 million in federal funds for a state vaccine program, the Joint Fiscal Committee unanimously supported the acceptance of $4.68 million in more flexible funding.
Facing the prospect of vaccinating as many as 125,000 children age five to eleven who may be newly eligible next month for COVID-19 vaccines and all those who want boosters, Gov. Chris Sununu asked the Joint Fiscal Committee for approval of the federal funds as a last-minute item. He thanked the committee after the unanimous vote.
“As I said last week, we are committed to finding alternative sources of funds to ensure our vaccine distribution can move full steam ahead and today’s vote allows us to do so,” Sununu said. “This funding is critical to ensure boosters are available to the state’s vulnerable and at risk populations, and will support Regional Public Health Networks to set up efficient vaccine clinics to improve access for individuals and parents who wish to have their children vaccinated.”
This comes after the Executive Council’s 4-1 rejection last week of two federal contracts totaling $27 million following a contentious meeting in which nine protesters were arrested. Protesters – many of whom opposed forced federal mandates of vaccines – said they believed that the funds would tie the state’s hands to future federal mandates.
That was a measure rejected by Sununu and Attorney General John Formella who called language in the contract “boilerplate” and the same as had been approved in at least three other contracts approved by the Republican-controlled Executive Council.
Still, those four Republican councilors sided with the protesters and voted down the funds. Both Sununu and Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette last week vowed to look at other ways to fund the state’s vaccination program and this partly does that.
In a last-minute request, Sununu sent a letter to the fiscal committee Thursday asking them to approve the federal American Rescue Plan funds as a start. The funds are flexible and allow the state to craft its own program, he noted.
Also in the letter, he called the funding “critical” to carry out the state’s objectives in getting New Hampshire through the pandemic, and without it the state would have no ability to help its residents get vaccinated.
Shibinette assured the $4.68 million comes without any specific strings. She confirmed it is money the state can convert to its control and be able to invest in an immunization program on a voluntary basis. Shibinette said the need is great and boosters are going to be needed by many of the more than 60 percent of state residents who are fully vaccinated.
She said as an example that earlier, 90 percent of those in the hospital with COVID-19 were unvaccinated but now 30 percent are among those who were vaccinated and have breakthrough illnesses. “That points to waning immunity,” Shibinette said and a need for boosters.
The other urgent need is due to the fact the FDA is likely to approve vaccinations for children who are currently ineligible. Shibinette said she thinks COVID-19 will become endemic, like influenza and that the issues for vaccinations are not going away.
