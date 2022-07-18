Work has begun to expand the Pleasant Street clinic of Coos County Family Health Services in Berlin. Officials gathered recently for a groundbreaking ceremony (from left) Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier, Denis Binette, Mark Eastman, Mitch Dumoulin and Steve Binette of Ray’s Electric, Bob Pelchat, Pauline Tibbetts, Autumn Croteau, Gary Ramsey and Cindy Charest of Coos Family Health, and Jonathan Smith of WarrenStreet Architects.(COURTESY PHOTO)
BERLIN — Work has begun on the expansion to Coos County Family Health Services’ Pleasant Street clinic.
The expansion consists of two small additions to the existing building. One addition is on the Cole Street side of the property and the other addition is on the north side.
Coos County Family Health Services CEO Ken Gordon said the additions combined will total about 3,400 square feet and will “significantly expand our capacity to serve the community.”
He said the expansion will provide additional space for exam rooms and for the delivery of mental health services; enhanced telemedicine capability; improved ventilation, including a negative pressure room for evaluation and treatment of respiratory illnesses; and emergency electric service to support vaccine storage.
The total cost of the project is $2.6 million with funding from the Northern Border Regional Commission and the Community Development Block Grant program.
Gordon said the timeline calls for the project to be completed by the end of the current calendar year with the exception of the emergency generator, which is not scheduled to arrive until next spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.