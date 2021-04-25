CONCORD — On Sunday, April 25, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced 284 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.7 percent. The results include 168 people who tested positive by PCR test and 116 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,960 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are fifty-five individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 48 percent being female and 52 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (50), Strafford (38), Merrimack (35), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (34), Coos (17), Grafton (12), Carroll (10), Cheshire (9), Sullivan (9), and Belknap (4) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (28) and Nashua (14). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-four new cases.
DHHS reported on Sunday there were 214 active cases in Berlin. Many of those cases are at the federal prison in Berlin, which has reported as many as 177 inmates and five staff members testing positive. On Monday, the bureau reported the number of active cases were down, with 107 inmates and five staff testing positive. The Coos County Nursing Home in Berlin reported no active cases and was expected to be listed out of formal outbreak status Monday.
Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases are either associated with an outbreak setting or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19.
• 1 female resident of Grafton County, 60 years of age and older
• 1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older
There are currently 91 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 93,821 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.
