WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) and Reps. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.) and Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) recently announced that $6.1 million will be awarded to New Hampshire health care providers impacted by the economic fallout of COVID-19.
The funding was awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Provider Relief Fund as part of $100 billion in health care provider grant appropriations provided under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and $75 billion from the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, both of which were passed by Congress and signed into law.
“As our public health experts continue to warn us: This crisis is not over. Our health care providers remain on the front lines and are in urgent need of resources, especially those in underserved communities, which face tremendous financial challenges,” Shaheen said. “I continue to hear from our health care providers about the need for additional support, so I’m relieved to see these federal funds come back to New Hampshire where they’ll immediately be put to use.”
“This significant federal grant will deliver much-needed financial assistance to help health care providers across our state continue to provide life-saving care,” Hassan said.
“Access to high quality health care should never be dependent on one’s zip code, including care for COVID-19,” said Representative Kuster. “This funding will help ensure New Hampshire’s hospitals — many of which serve vulnerable populations — have the support and resources they need to care for patients during the coronavirus pandemic.”
The congressional delegation helped secure additional funding for health care providers by holding firm during negotiations of the CARES Act.
In May, Shaheen, Hassan, Kuster and Pappas announced $1.4 million to boost New Hampshire hospitals’ readiness and response capabilities to COVID-19.
Earlier that month, they announced $19.78 million in support through the CARES Act to help New Hampshire nursing facilities.
In early April, the delegation announced that New Hampshire providers received $164.5 million from an initial installment of health care provider grants.
They also announced $115.4 million in COVID-19 relief funds for rural hospitals and health care providers, as well as an additional $16 million for Granite State providers.
The delegation has also called on the Trump administration to expeditiously award more grant dollars from the Provider Relief Fund established under the CARES Act.
In a letter to Senate leadership, Shaheen laid out critical health care-related priorities that need to be included in future coronavirus response legislation.
