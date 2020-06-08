WASHINGTON D.C. — U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) and Representatives Annie Kuster (D-N.H.) and Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) announced that the Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute will receive $399,138 in federal funding through the bipartisan Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act that was passed by Congress and signed into law.
Specifically, the funding was awarded by the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Office of Advanced Manufacturing and will be used to support ARMI’s efforts to create and share a roadmap to bolster America’s domestic supply chain for vaccines and personal protective equipment for the COVID-19 and future pandemics.
“A robust, well-prepared domestic supply chain with the capacity to quickly ramp up production of personal protective equipment and to produce and deliver a vaccine are vital components of our response strategy for COVID-19 and must be for other future health challenges,” said Shaheen. “That’s why one of my top priorities has been to address the severe inadequacies in our domestic supply chain that this crisis exposed."
Shaheen said she is pleased ARMI has been awarded these federal funds help alleviate those issues today and tomorrow.
Hassan said the grant will help ARMI develop strategies to improve the nation's supply-chain system and get personal protective equipment and medical supplies where they're needed most.
“I am pleased that Manchester’s ARMI has been chosen to help with our country’s pandemic response and recovery efforts, and I look forward to continue supporting ARMI in this endeavor and all the other important work that ARMI does every day,” she said.
Kuster said: “This CARES Act funding will help strengthen our supply chains for vaccines and PPE, which is imperative to combating COVID-19 and putting this pandemic behind us. I was proud to introduce the Coronavirus Vaccine Development Act this week to help ensure that our nation is prepared to produce and administer a vaccine once available, and I will continue working to equip New Hampshire with the resources and support it needs to get through this pandemic and other public health emergencies.”
Shaheen has led efforts to secure urgently needed personal protective equipment for New Hampshire.
She previously introduced the Homeland Procurement Reform Act, which would require the Department of Homeland Security to increase the amount of PPE it procures from American companies. That legislation was designed to ensure that the domestic supply chain for PPE is capable of supplying the critical items that FEMA and other federal agencies need during a national emergency. This bill has bipartisan support.
Shaheen has also worked to ensure the domestic supply chain has the means and resources to quickly build and distribute a potential COVID-19 vaccine.
In April, Shaheen and Hassan called on the administration to immediately address concerns regarding the domestic supply chain for hypodermic needles and syringes needed to administer a COVID-19 vaccine to the nation once one has been developed.
Last month, the senators followed up by urging the administration to release a detailed strategy that provides this vaccine free of charge to all Americans.
