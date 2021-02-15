WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), and U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.) announced that the U.S. Department of Labor has awarded Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon $1.2 million in federal funding to help address health-care workforce shortages communities in rural New Hampshire are facing.
Specifically, the funding was awarded through the Department of Labor Employment and Training Administration’s H-1B Rural Healthcare Grant Program, which supports employment and training programs that increase the number of individuals training in health-care occupations that will serve rural communities across the country.
“New Hampshire’s health-care workforce shortage is a serious issue that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. This is especially challenging for rural Granite State communities, where the loss of even one provider can significantly reduce access to health care and seriously hinder response efforts to this public health emergency,” said Shaheen, a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
“This $1.2 million federal grant to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center will help bolster workforce trainings programs and provide the hospital with the highly skilled workforce that it needs to provide quality health care now and in the future,” said Hassan, a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
“This funding will help address the urgent health-care workforce needs in rural Granite State communities and in turn help our state combat the COVID-19 crisis,” said Kuster.
