By Barbara Tetreault
WEST STEWARTSTOWN — In a special meeting Friday, the Coos County commission voted to seek COVID-19 funding to renovate the county house into administrative offices.
The administrative staff offices at West Stewartstown are currently located in the nursing home and the county has discussed for some time moving them into the former administrator’s house to separate the offices and free up space in the nursing home.
But with the COVID-19 pandemic, the county delegation decided in March that the administrative staff should not be working in the nursing home among the most vulnerable population for the virus. Administrators have since been working remotely from their homes.
The delegation restored a $211,800 line item for the project that had been cut from the budget but said it wanted the renovation work covered by outside grants and not by Coos County taxpayers.
Finance Director Carrie Klebe said she talked to Colebrook contractor Dan Hebert who provided the initial estimate for the project.
Klebe said Hebert last week provided a quote to do the entire project including the design work. She said if the commission wants to go out for bids, that would require an architect to design the renovation. Commissioner Paul Grenier said the county has a policy that any purchase or contract over $5,000 has to go out for bids.
But before getting in a discussion on how to award the job, Grenier said the commission first has to identify funding to pay for the renovation. He said he could not support renovating the house until the commission identifies funding to pay for it.
Commission Chair Tom Brady agreed, noting the delegation specified the work be grant funded.
Commissioner Rick Samson suggested looking at COVID-19 funding.
Grenier said he felt that was appropriate because the commission had taken the appropriation out of the budget and the delegation in March put it back in because of COVID-19. He said the county has long desired to get the administrative offices out of the nursing home complex but until COVID-19, it was not operationally necessary. He said COVAID-19 changed that.
Grenier said the county should at least try to get COVID-19 funding and suggested setting up a meeting with Rep. Erin Hennessey (R-Littleton) of the Governor’s Officer for Emergency Relief and Recovery’s legislative advisory board. He said the commission should work with Stratford resident Scott Mason of GOFERR’s Stakeholder Advisory Board and set up a meeting in Concord with Hennesey, Mason, and other state officials.
Samson said he would be willing to join Grenier in meeting with the officials.
Grenier asked the administrative staff to put together a presentation listing all the reasons for moving the administrative offices out of the nursing home. West Stewartstown Nursing Home Administrator Laurie Mills said the facility needs space for a new isolation room to meet new federal regulations.
Located on the county property in West Stewartstown, the house has been vacant since 2013. It was built in 1972 as a residence for the county administrator but cell phones and pagers have eliminated the need to have the administrator living on-site.
