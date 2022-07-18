LANCASTER — The American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living recently announced that Country Village Center, a skilled nursing facility affiliated with Genesis HealthCare, is a recipient of the 2022 Silver Achievement in Quality award.
Genesis HealthCare is a holding company with subsidiaries that, on a combined basis, comprise one of the nation's largest post-acute care companies, providing services to more than 250 skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities in 22 states nationwide. Genesis subsidiaries also supply rehabilitation therapy.
Country Village Center was among 46 recipients nationwide that achieved the Silver award.
The Silver award is the second of three distinctions possible through the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living National Quality Award Program, which recognizes providers across the nation that have demonstrated high-quality outcomes for staff and residents in long-term and post-acute care.
Each application is reviewed and judged against a set of nationally recognized standards for achieving excellence.
“We are so proud of Country Village Center for being honored for their commitment to improving quality,” said Melissa Powell, chief operating officer of Genesis HealthCare. “Quality care is at the foundation of everything that we do. The Country Village Center team has demonstrated their commitment to delivering ever-improving value to patients, residents and other customers. We couldn’t be more proud of their achievement.”
Created by the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living in 1996, the National Quality Award Program is a rigorous three-level process that is reviewed and judged by trained experts against a set of nationally recognized standards for organizational excellence.
The standards of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program help organizations achieve superior performance to improve quality of life and care of long term care residents and staff.
“Quality care is always top of mind for providers, and this achievement celebrates the commitment and fortitude of Country Village Center to find ways to enhance the lives of its patients and residents,” said the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Board of Overseers Chair Tammy Kelly. “I hope this serves as a model for other centers to continue the process to continually reflect on and improve its delivery of quality care to staff, seniors, and individuals with disabilities.”
The American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living will officially present the National Quality Awards during their 73rd Convention and Expo in Nashville, Tenn., on Oct. 9-12.
For more information about Genesis HealthCare, go to genesishcc.com.
The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living represent more than 14,000 non-profit and proprietary skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, sub-acute centers and homes for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. For more information, go to ahca.org or ncal.org.
