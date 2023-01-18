VBP New Year birth 2023.jpg

Newborn Damion Lee with parents Daniel Heilman and Kaylee Garland. (COURTESY PHOTO)

BERLIN — Damion Lee Garland-Heilman, the first baby of 2023 born at the Valley Birthplace at Androscoggin Valley Hospital, arrived Friday, Jan. 13, to parents Kaylee Garland and Daniel Heilman.

The 6 pounds, 4 ounces and 17¾-inches long Damion and his parents received a New Year’s Baby gift basket generously donated by AVH Auxiliary, AVH Surgical Associates, the AVH Women's Services Department, Hall of Greetings, Claire Blanchette, John Colbath, Chad Ellsmore, Maryann Lary, Diane Nadeau and Andrea Tupick.

