BERLIN — Damion Lee Garland-Heilman, the first baby of 2023 born at the Valley Birthplace at Androscoggin Valley Hospital, arrived Friday, Jan. 13, to parents Kaylee Garland and Daniel Heilman.
The 6 pounds, 4 ounces and 17¾-inches long Damion and his parents received a New Year’s Baby gift basket generously donated by AVH Auxiliary, AVH Surgical Associates, the AVH Women's Services Department, Hall of Greetings, Claire Blanchette, John Colbath, Chad Ellsmore, Maryann Lary, Diane Nadeau and Andrea Tupick.
The basket included assorted gift cards, baby toys, baby clothes, two cases of diapers, two cases of baby wipes, stuffed animals, gift pack lotions for mom and a few items for dad.
The Valley Birthplace at AVH offers private labor/delivery suites, cozy gliders, modern bathrooms with showers, soaking tubs, and other comforts of home such as flat-screen TVs with DVD/CD players and ensuite refrigerators.
Staff at the Valley Birthplace provide a soothing environment and personalized, high-quality care for healthy and safe childbirth. Additional support and services available include Novii Wireless Bluetooth fetal monitoring; Nitrous for pain management; lactation support and guidance from a certified lactation counselor; and a delicious, congratulatory dinner and dessert prepared for the new parents by the AVH head chef.
