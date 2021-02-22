BERLIN — Clare Fox, physical and speech therapy manager at Androscoggin Valley Hospital, has been approved for Lean Bronze certification by the Association for Manufacturing Excellence, Shingo Institute and SME.
Fox is a physical therapist and is certified in mechanical diagnosis and therapy. She recently passed the Lean Bronze Examination and portfolio requirements and is now recognized as Lean Bronze certified.
This journey was labor intensive and took over two years to attain. Fox joins an elite group of individuals who passionately work toward continuous improvement in the pursuit of perfection. As a certified professional, she can now use the LBC credentials after her name .
“It is my pleasure to congratulate Clare on this noteworthy accomplishment,” said Michael Peterson, AVH president and CEO. “At AVH, we encourage the professional development of our employees. I look forward to continued work with Clare on AVH’s and North Country Healthcare’s Lean journey to create value to our patients and fellow employees and volunteers.”
