BERLIN — Androscoggin Valley Hospital orthopaedic surgeon Mahlon Bradley, MD, in mid-November traveled with the U.S. Figure Skating team’s medical and support staff to Sapporo, Japan, for the 2022 NHK Trophy, the fifth of six Grand Prix series events of senior level international figure skating.

For more than 30 years, Dr. Bradley has been a member of the medical staff for the U.S. Figure Skating teams, providing on-demand, rink-side medical care during domestic and international skating competitions.

