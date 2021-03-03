COOS COUNTY — North Country Healthcare has announced that its affiliate hospitals (Androscoggin Valley Hospital, Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital, and Weeks Medical Center) will be adding two additional, free COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics (appointments required) on Saturday, March 6, and Sunday, March 7, for those individuals who qualify to receive the vaccine under the state's Phase 1B guidelines.
The clinics, which at this time are limited to New Hampshire residents only, are being made possible by a one-time increase in the number of vaccines being allotted to the North Country. Approximately 2,250 additional doses are expected from the state.
“We are hopeful that such increased supplies will continue to flow into Coos County,” said Tom Mee, RN, BSN, MBA, chief executive officer for North Country Healthcare. “Our staff of vaccine administrators, registrars and support staff look forward to continuing to help ensure the community’s health and well-being.”
To register for a vaccine at the location below, email or phone as indicated:
• Berlin: Former Brown School, 190 Norway St.; (603) 752-2300; covidvaccine@avhnh.org
• Colebrook: Drive-through structure behind Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital, 181 Corliss Lane; (603) 388-4259; covidvaccine@ucvh.org
• Lancaster: Weeks Medical Center, 173 Middle St.; (603) 788-5656; covidvaccine@northcountryhealth.org
For several weeks, the hospitals of North Country Healthcare have been administering the COVID-19 vaccine at the locations referenced above.
Following significant streamlining and process refinement, North Country Healthcare officials said it became readily apparent that all three NCH partners could vaccinate many more individuals, if the vaccine supply was available.
