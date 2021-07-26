CONCORD — Family planning clinics that provide reproductive health care along with other services will need to provide financial information to the state following legislation that passed last week, and that might impact future care, Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington said.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette confirmed that the financial disclosures would be needed but it was unclear whether it will be at the beginning or end of the contract year.
Attorney General John Formella was tasked with looking at what exactly the new law means to family planning clinics.
Warmington (D-Concord) said she has been hearing from a lot of people concerned about the details of this new law and how it might impact health care.
“The providers are undertaking a lot of risks to provide these services now so yes, that prompted me to ask questions today,” Warmington said.
Through the budget process, the Republican-backed House and Senate approved a measure that makes it illegal to perform an abortion in the last trimester of pregnancy. Doctors who perform such procedures could be guilty of a felony-level offense, under the new law. And the provision requires that anyone who seeks an abortion must have an ultrasound to determine the gestational age of the fetus before termination.
The new law does not allow for exceptions in the case of rape or incest.
Warmington, the only Democrat on the council, said there is a lot of uncertainty and concern for health care in the state and attracting health care providers.
“The criminalization of physicians for providing care is very serious,” she said noting the state already has “health care deserts” and not enough health care providers.
“They can go to any other state and not face criminal and civil liability,” Warmington said in an interview following the meeting.
She asked during the meeting if Medicaid would cover the ultrasounds which are now required by law to get an abortion and different officials said that they thought those would be covered as a medical necessity, but she argued it is not a medical but a new, legal necessity that might not be covered by insurance.
Warmington called it “an abomination,” that the state can subject women by law to the ultrasound procedure, even in cases of rape and incest, and to have that probe placed in their bodies.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed the bill while noting he is pro-choice. He said it was reasonable to oppose late-term abortions, many other states have similar provisions and he was not going to jeopardize a $13 billion budget to which it was attached, with a veto on this matter.
Critics say pro-choice governors don’t ban abortions.
