CONCORD — The state Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,045 new positive test results for COVID-19 on Monday, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 6.8 percent.
The state also announced two deaths, following five deaths announce on Sunday. The individuals, one woman and six men, all over age 60, lived in Belknap, Hillsborough, Rockingham County, and Strafford counties. There are currently 185 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19.
Eight new cases were reported in Coos County on Monday and six on Sunday. The county now has 39 current cases and has had 355 cases since the pandemic began.
Monday’s results included 765 people who tested positive by PCR test and 280 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 5,386 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results, 78 new positive test results are from last Wednesday, (for a new Dec. 2 daily total of 1,157); 244 new positive test results are from last Thursday (for a new daily total of 798); 423 new positive test results are from Saturday (for a daily total of 485); and 300 new positive test results are from Sunday. Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete.
Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 116 people under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 54 percent being female and 46 percent being male. Besides Coos County, the new cases reside in Rockingham (243), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (176), Merrimack (122), Strafford (54), Belknap (49), Grafton (41), Cheshire (39), Sullivan (15), and Carroll (13), and in the cities of Manchester (145) and Nashua (79).
Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.
In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 25,816 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 849 (3 percent) of those having been hospitalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.