BERLIN — White Mountains Community College has been recognized as one of the nation's top community colleges, by the National Center for Inquiry and Improvement, to participate in the Rural Guided Pathways Project. Guided pathways are a proven framework for planning and implementing changes to improve student outcomes.

WMCC is the only college in New England selected to participate in this project and will collaborate with 15 other rural community colleges across the country as well as North Country community partners.

