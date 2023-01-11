BERLIN — Folks from the Granite State really know how to rock, and also, a lot about physical rocks. During the winter and spring of 2023, the Great North Woods Libraries are partnering to present a series of free programs, that explore the land, minerals and stone that make the area so unique. All programs are sponsored by  New Hampshire Humanities, free, open to the public, in-person or via Zoom online, and held on the first Wednesday of the month, at 6 p.m.  

The series begins on February 1, when Dr. Robert Goodby presents his popular program, “Digging Into Native History in New Hampshire.”  New Hampshire Humanities describes this program as “Abenaki history has been reduced to near-invisibility as a result of conquest, a conquering culture that placed little value on the Indian experience, and a strategy of self-preservation that required many Abenaki to go "underground," concealing their true identities for generations to avoid discrimination and persecution. Robert Goodby reveals archaeological evidence that shows their deep presence here, inches below the earth's surface.” 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.