BERLIN — Folks from the Granite State really know how to rock, and also, a lot about physical rocks. During the winter and spring of 2023, the Great North Woods Libraries are partnering to present a series of free programs, that explore the land, minerals and stone that make the area so unique. All programs are sponsored by New Hampshire Humanities, free, open to the public, in-person or via Zoom online, and held on the first Wednesday of the month, at 6 p.m.
The series begins on February 1, when Dr. Robert Goodby presents his popular program, “Digging Into Native History in New Hampshire.” New Hampshire Humanities describes this program as “Abenaki history has been reduced to near-invisibility as a result of conquest, a conquering culture that placed little value on the Indian experience, and a strategy of self-preservation that required many Abenaki to go "underground," concealing their true identities for generations to avoid discrimination and persecution. Robert Goodby reveals archaeological evidence that shows their deep presence here, inches below the earth's surface.”
On March 1, learn how early settlers used rocks to shape their worlds in “A Walk Back in Time: The Secrets of Cellar Holes.” Northern New England is full of reminders of past lives: stone walls, old foundations, a century-old lilac struggling to survive as the forest reclaims a once-sunny dooryard. What forces shaped the settlement, and later abandonment, of these places? Adair Mulligan explores the rich story to be discovered in what remains behind. See how one town has set out to create an inventory of its cellar holes, piecing together the clues in the landscape. Such a project can help landowners know what to do if they have archaeological sites on their land and help stimulate interest in a town's future through its past. Adair Mulligan will Zoom into the program, but anyone who would like to participate at the WMCC Fortier Library is welcome to join the watch party and discussion there.
Ever wonder what a Rock Hounder is? Find out on April 5, in “Minerals of New Hampshire and Maine,” with local experts Elaine Swett and Will O’Brien. Elaine Swett is a Forestry Technician at the US Forest Service located at the Saco Valley District Ranger Station in Albany N.H., specializing in mineralogy and managing some of the government-owned quarries such as Deer Hill in Stow, Maine. Will O’Brien is program director of New Hampshire and Maine Mineral School Programs through Northern Human Services in Berlin and is program coordinator for the Presidential Gem and Mineral Society and a mineral prospector specialist. This presentation will be based around minerals/crystals that have been found in New Hampshire and Maine, and will provide basic knowledge, techniques, and tools needed to be a successful “rock hounder.“ Minerals will be displayed, and Elaine will speak about mineral hunting in the National Forest while respecting the forest.
Completing the series is a flashback to several thousand years ago with WMCC’s Associate Professor of Environmental Science, Rachel Dandeneau’s program “New Hampshire on Ice: An Introduction to How Glaciers Affected Our Local Topography” on May 3. Learn about how some notable features such as the Connecticut River Valley and Tuckerman Ravine, were formed by glaciers, the different types of glaciers, how they behave, and some other geologic features related to glaciation.
Attend in person at the White Mountains Community College’s Fortier Library, 2020 Riverside Drive, Berlin, N.H. To join from home, preregistration for Zoom attendance is required atwmcc.edu/library-events/ Contact any of the four Great North Woods Libraries for more information: Berlin Public Library, (603) 752-5210,librarian@berlinnh.gov; Gorham Public Library, (603) 466-2525,gorhampubliclibrary@ne.rr.com; Randolph Public Library, (603) 466-5408,randolphnhlibrary@gmail.com; WMCC Fortier Library, (603) 342-3087,wmcclibrary@ccsnh.edu. Contact your local library for more information about other upcoming programs and events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.