LITTLETON — North Country Charter Academy named three students of the quarter for the first quarter of the 2022-23 academic year.
Luigino (Lui) Baffa of Lincoln is North Country Charter Academy Littleton site’s Student of the Quarter .
Lui came from LinWood High School at the very end of March 2022 needing 17.5 credits to earn his diploma. In the first quarter of 2022-23, he earned a staggering 4.5 credits, more than triple the 1.25 credits required of all students each quarter. This earned him top honors as the first quarter Student of the Quarter. In all, Lui has earned 6.5 credits since starting with NCCA, this equates to Lui finishing nearly 33 percent of his high school credits in just over two quarters.
At the academy's Lancaster site, two students received recognition.
MacKenna Cote joined North Country Charter Academy, Lancaster School, at the beginning of this school year very motivated to graduate this year. She has earned 6 credits so far this year.
Aside from that, she has perfect attendance, was the top seller at North Country Charter Academy for the recent fundraiser, volunteers with her local fire department, and is an all around nice person.
Allex Manchester returned this year motivated to succeed. They have worked tirelessly to complete courses, but always with a smile and a pleasant attitude. Outside of school, Allex is working at Nona’s Kitchen in Gorham. In recognizing Manchester as a student of the quarter, school staff noted they are truly a model student at North Country Charter Academy.
The academy also recognized five students for perfect attendance.
For the past three years, North Country Charter Academy has recognized students who achieve perfect attendance in each quarter. The students received a $25 gift card and their choice of sweet bread from Joanne’s Sweet Breads of Littleton.
Achieving 100 percent attendance is trying for most students. Giving the students the recognition they deserve makes coming to school even better. The school staff thanked Joanne Melanson for partnering with the academy for the past three years and donating your breads to the students.
North Country Charter Academy was established in 2004 through collaborative efforts of North Country Education Services and ten school district superintendents.
With campuses in Littleton and Lancaster, the academy’s supported districts include SAU 3, Berlin; SAU 20, Gorham Randolph Shelburne Regional School District; SAU 7, Colebrook; SAU 23, Woodsville; SAU 84, Littleton; SAU 35, Profile; SAU 36, White Mountains Regional; SAU 58, Groveton, Stark, Northumberland, Stratford; and SAU 68, Lin-Wood; and four districts in northern Vermont: Caledonian Central, Essex Caledonian, Essex North and St. Johnsbury.
Its goal of providing educational excellence through utilizing a blended curriculum approach to meet the needs of supporting school districts, homeschooled students seeking options to supplement academic programs and to youth looking for educational options.
As part of the NCCA curriculum, students have the option to participate and complete an Extended Learning Elective Program while in attendance at NCCA. The ELE gives the student an opportunity to acquire Elective credits in the classroom or outside the classroom in order to meet the needs of students with different talents, interests and development.
Since 2004, the academy has graduated 580 students.
For more information, go to northcountrycharteracademy.com.
