DURHAM — The following students graduated from the University of New Hampshire in Durham on Friday, May 20, Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22, 2022. Students who received the honor of summa cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.85-4.0; students who received the honor of magna cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.65-3.84; and students who received the honor of cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.50-3.64.
Students are only graduated after the Registrar's Office has certified that all degree requirements have been successfully completed. A traditional, in-person commencement ceremony will be scheduled at a future date yet to be determined.
Brianne Morneau of Berlin, NH
Gina Welch of Berlin, NH
Nicholas Lowe of Berlin, NH
Sydney Hodgdon of Berlin, NH
Shy Henry of Berlin, NH
Paul Hernandez of Berlin, NH
Parker Ayotte of Berlin, NH
Michela Ur of Gorham, NH
Liqi Li of Gorham, NH
Delaney Holmes of Gorham, NH
Liam Lake of Gorham, NH
Kayden Dube of Milan, NH
The University of New Hampshire, founded in 1866, is a world-class public research university with the feel of a New England liberal arts college. A land, sea, and space-grant university, UNH is the state's flagship public institution, enrolling 13,000 undergraduate and 2,500 graduate students.
