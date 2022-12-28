Gorham High School has released its honor roll for the first quarter of 2022-23 school year. The following students are listed:
Grade 9 High Honors: Maxwell Grondin, Atticus Hammill, Madison Lamarque, Sofie Nickerson, Gianna Pizzuto
Grade 9 Honors: Hallee Albert, Silas Backler, Timothy Chauvette, Darien Criniti, Brookelynn Daignault, Christine Darwazeh, Evan Dube, Logan Herriott, Abby Laflamme, Abigail Lamarque, Emma Leeman, Mason Roberge, Natanya Roberge, Kaitlyn Roy, Alivia Spanks, Jacob Warner
Grade 10 High Honors: Laney Downs, Addison Eastman, Lily Gorban, Isaac Langlois, Cassidy Nickerson, Allie Pelletier, Evan Taillon
Grade 10 Honors: Nicole Conrad, Ayden Corrigan, Ethan Corrigan, Gavin Corrigan, Brooke Daly, Tori Demers, Risa Gallant, Dalton Lefebvre, Connor Lemoine, Becca Lovett, Jack Saladino, Marina Santy, Tucker Savage, Chaise Wade, Abram Wydra
Grade 11 High Honors: Brenna Cloutier, Grace Gilbert, Madison Girouard, JunSung Montanaro, Olivia O'Neil, Mya Platt, Elizabeth Roberge
Grade 11 Honors: Liam Alnwick, Abraham Backler, Jake Bartlett, Michael Cote, Sedric DeBlois, Joelle Decilla, Kailee Fillion, Sarah Godin, Coleman Keezer, Joshua Laverdure Jr., Zachery Nickerson-Vaillancourt-Locke, Alexa Pelkey, Emma Pelkey, Brendan Saladino, Andrew Saunders, Amber Wilson
Grade 12 High Honors: Levi Bernard, Aimee Bousquet, Grace Brickley, Aiden Corrigan, Ryan Johnson, Nevaeh King, Alec Wydra
Grade 12 Honors: Jessica Burton, William Carder, Adam Devoid, Ethan Favreau, Madison Fillion, John Micucci, Kanelei O'Connell, Kyle Pike, Anthony Pizzuto, Zoe Platt, Joseph Rafferty, Amanda Sankiw, Caelen Wade
