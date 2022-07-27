Berlin Middle High School recently announced its academic achievement list for middle school students for the third and fourth quarters of the 2021-22 school year.
High Academic Excellence, Grade 8
Quarter 3: Beau Berry, Chloe Golden, Jeffrey Hinkley, Leigha Laflamme, Hannah Melendy, Olivia Richard, Genesis Riendeau, Emily Smith, Garrett Snyder, Tanner Vancour and Leo Zheng.
Quarter 4: Tessah Belanger, Beau Berry, Alexa Giannos, Chloe Golden, Hudson Goulet, Jeffrey Hinkley, Leigha Laflamme, Olivia Richard, Douglas Roy III, Anthony Torres and Leo Zheng.
Academic Achievement, Grade 8
Quarter 3: Elias Coulombe, Ember Frizzell, Ethan Gagnon, Dominic Gallion, Hudson Goulet, Abigail Haynes, Emma Rancloes and Cloey Vien.
Quarter 4: Michael Alimandi, Hannah Melendy, Emma Rancloes, Genesis Riendeau, Emily Smith, Garrett Snyder, Cloey Vien and Grant Williams.
High Academic Excellence, Grade 7
Quarter 3: Lola Aristegui-Burke, Lia Bartoli, Riley Buteau, Ayva Delafontaine, Shana Ferron, Rose Kelley, Rebecca King, Sydney Lyons, Elijah Roy, Cody Vicars, Camryn Warner and Marlee Wedge.
Quarter 4: Lola Aristegui-Burke, Trevor Boewe, Riley Buteau, Ayva Delafontaine, Tobias Ewalt, Shana Ferron, Rose Kelley, Rebecca King, Abigail Leclerc, Luke Paquette, Krish Patel, Shelby Villeneuve and Marlee Wedge.
Academic Achievement, Grade 7
Quarter 3: Harlan Allen, Blake Bedard, Tristen Berry, Haydon Bickford, Trevor Boewe, Morgan Carter, Joseph Chapman, Caden Gilman, Yasenia Henson, Harmony Horne, Mason Horne, Madilynn LaBrecque, Aidan Lavertu, Abigail Leclerc, Ethan Page and Luke Paquette.
Quarter 4: Harlan Allen, Lia Bartoli, Joseph Chapman, Caden Gilman, Harmony Horne, Madilynn LaBrecque, Sydney Lyons, Meadow Poirier and Cody Vicars.
High Academic Excellence, Grade 6
Quarter 3: Sophia Bergeron, Callie DeBlois, Madison Dubord, Alyssa Sloane and Zoe Wesson.
Quarter 4: Madison Dubord and Zoe Wesson.
Academic Achievement Grade 6
Quarter 3: Avalon Hopkins and Jonathan Schreiber.
Quarter 4: Avalon Hopkins.
