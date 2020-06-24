The following members of the Berlin High School Class of 2020 received scholarships and awards for outstanding achievements.
Dartmouth College Book Prize: Jules Provencher.
Harvard Book Prize: Kyra Woodward.
Saint Michael’s College Book Prize: Nicole Reynolds and Emily Coulombe.
Gedeon Vachon Awards: Dylan Bisson and Treniti Holden.
Berlin and Coos County Historical Society Book Scholarship: Natalie Williams.
Michael A. Morgan Memorial Scholarship: Kaylee Peare.
AVH Mariam Gaynor Scholarship: Darrian Drapeau.
White Mountain Rotary Club of Berlin and Gorham Scholarship: Kaylee Peare.
Berlin Police Department “Call to Duty” Memorial Scholarship: Brian Bourassa.
2020 Educational Talent Search Scholarship: Samuel Faucher.
Lou Addington Nursing Scholarship: Kaelyn Blais.
BHS Backers Scholarship: Olivia Boucher & Natalie Williams.
Berlin Kiwanis Club Scholarship: Natalie Williams, Darrian Drapeau, Hayley Norton and Makena Collie.
VFW Post 2520 and VFW Post Auxiliary 2520: Darrian Drapeau, Hayley Norton and Brian Bourassa.
Re/MAX Northern Edge Realty Scholarship: Natalie Williams.
Gorham-Sabatis Lodge No. 73 Masonic Book Scholarship: Darrian Drapeau.
Berlin Education Support Staff Scholarship: Natalie Williams.
Seth Jones Memorial Scholarship: Aaron Dumesnil.
Brenda M. Gagne Memorial Scholarship: Cora Huter.
Lucie P. Gagnon Memorial Scholarship: Samuel Faucher.
White Mountain Community College/NH Scholars Scholarship: Libby Picard.
Andrew Joseph Monahan, Class of 1942 Scholarship: Samuel Faucher.
Susan H. Wyman Scholarship: Darrian Drapeau.
Temple Beth Israel Endowed Scholarship: Hayley Norton.
Northway Bank Scholarship: Matthew Landry.
John Philip Sousa Music Award: Treniti Holden.
Androscoggin Valley Fish & Game Association / Jeremy Baillargeon Memorial Scholarship: Hayley Norton.
National School Choral Award: Hannah Brewer.
Norman H. Miles Music Scholarship: Treniti Holden.
I AM COLLEGE BOUND Scholarship: Olivia Boucher.
Estate of Irene (Ouellet) Markovich Scholarship Awards: Natalie Williams and Brian Bourassa.
National Honor Society Scholarship: Natalie Williams.
White Mountain Community College Tuition Scholarship: Kaylee Peare.
Berlin Education Association Scholarship: Natalie Williams.
New Hampshire Scholars Program Awards: Dylan Bisson, Kaelyn Blais, Olivia Boucher, Brian Bourassa, Hannah Brewer, Grace Clorite, Makena Collie, Darrian Drapeau, Jenna Edwards, Trinity Gendron, Cora Huter, Matthew King, Aaron Lacasse, Jalen Lacasse, Cameron Laflamme, Matthew Landry, Jada Lingo, Hayley Norton, Libby Picard, Walter Reynolds, Paul Salek, Natalie Williams and Dorothy Winslow.
BHS Social Studies Department Scholarships- Dakota Lavoie, Giuseppe Amato, Libby Picard, Allison Dumesnil, and Aaron Dumesnil.
BHS Mathematics Department Scholarship: Kaylee Peare, Amanda Anthony, and Aaron Dumesnil.
CTE Department Scholarship: Faith Sline.
Raymond and Muriel Binette Memorial Scholarship: Olivia Boucher and Aaron Dumesnil.
Terrance Sullivan Awards: Julian Avila.
Rydin Scholarship: Paul Salek.
Northeast Credit Union, Love Your Community Scholarship: Hayley Norton.
Outstanding CTE Student of the Year Award: Kaelyn Blais.
