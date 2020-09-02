Berlin Elementary School is excited to welcome everyone back to Berlin Elementary School. The school will begin its transitional opening for the 2020 to 2021 school year on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The school will host two grade levels per day for the first week in order to include orientation procedures, new COVID-19 procedures and practices and welcome students back from an extended period of being out of the building (since March).
Opening days:
Tuesday, Sept. 8: Grades two and five only.
Wednesday, Sept. 9: Grades one and four only.
Thursday, Sept. 10: Grades kindergarten and three only.
Friday, Sept. 11: Remote learner pick up of materials, teacher in service day.
Beginning Monday, Sept. 14, all grades return to school.
Meet the teacher and orientation
Kindergarten: On Friday, Sept. 4, the Berlin Elementary School Kindergarten staff will host a “Meet the Teacher” for all Kindergarten students. In order to minimize the number of visitors, the following schedule has been created:
Mrs. Alton, A-K, by last name, 9 to 9:30 a.m.; L-Z, by last name, 9:30 to 10 a.m.
Mrs. Lambert, A-I, by last name 10 to 10:30; J-Z, by last name, 10:30 to 11 a.m.
Mrs. Legendre, A-L, by last name, 11 to 11:30 a.m.; M-Z, by last name, 11:30 a.m. to noon.
Ms. Pike, A-K, by last name, noon to 12:30 p.m.; L-Z, by last name, from 12:30 to 1 p.m.
Each student should arrive with a maximum of two adults. All school guidelines for social distancing and COVID-19 prevention will be in place (masks, temperature checks and screening questions.)
New student orientation
The school will contact families of new students to set up a time to visit the building and get to know some staff.
Remote learner pickup schedule
Students participating in remote learning will pickup materials on Friday, Sept. 11. The schedule is as follows:
Last names A-B: 9 to 9:30 a.m.
Last names C-D: 9:30 to 10 a.m.
Last names E-K: 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Last names L-M: 10:30 to 11 a.m.
Last names N-S: 11 to 11:30 a.m.
Last names T-Z: 11:30 to noon.
Arrival to School
Upon arrival to school on Sept. 8 (and thereafter), all students should enter the building through their grade level assigned door and report directly to their classroom.
Students will arrive in specified time frames.
Kindergarten through two bus students arrive between 8 and 8:10 a.m.
Kindergarten through two “walkers” arrive between 8:10 and 8:20 a.m.
Three to five “walkers” arrive between 8:30 and 8:40 a.m.
Three to five bus students arrive between 8:40 and 8:50 a.m.
Students will enter (and exit at end of day) using doors:
Pre-School, Door “A”; Grade K, Door “C”; Grade 1, Door “D”; Grade 2, Door “A”; Grade 3, Door “D”; Grade 4, Door “J”; Grade 5 - Door “G.”
Students should be arriving with masks on and will have their temperature upon arrival to their classroom.
Kindergarten through grade two students are considered tardy after 8:25 a.m. and grades three to five are considered tardy after 8:55 a.m.
Dismissal (end of day procedures)
Students will be dismissed at specified time frames.
Kindergarten to two bus students dismissed at 1 p.m.
Kindergarten to two “walkers” are dismissed at 1:05 p.m. (kindergarten), 1:10 p.m. (first grade), and 1:15 p.m. (second grade). Classes will exit through the door they entered in at entry.
Three to five “walkers” dismissed at 1:35, 1:40 and 1:45 p.m.
Three to five Bus students dismissed at 1:30 p.m. If buses are not at school, students will be seated (socially distanced) in the auditorium.
Kindergarten to two bus students will be walked to their respective bus immediately upon dismissal.
Families picking up children will wait in the courtyard in their respective area. A diagram will be shared with families soon.
Breakfast and hot lunch
The program begins the first day of school. Prices for 2020 – 2021 are: breakfast $1.80, lunch $2.80 and milk $0.50.
Checks should be made payable to “BES Cafeteria.”
Free and reduced lunch application forms can be found on sau3.org website.
Grade kindergarten to three will eat lunch in the cafeteria. Seating is assigned on one side of each table, by class, and a minimum of three feet apart. Grades 4&5 will pick up hot lunch and return back to the classroom for lunch.
Breakfast will be “grab and go” style in each wing of the building. After students check in with their teacher, they may go visit the breakfast cart, sign in with the cafe staff, get their breakfast and return to their classroom to enjoy their breakfast.
Classroom assignments
With our transition to PowerSchool for parent access, all families are able to see their assigned classroom teacher through this portal. Classroom assignments will be finalized by Monday, Aug. 31.
There have been many changes with students and families choosing remote, moving teachers to become teachers of remote students and adding staff. Therefore, please check back the week of Aug. 31 to verify your child’s classroom teacher.
School safe zone
We will continue the “locked door” policy for the safety of our children and the faculty. This year, any visitor must make an appointment to visit the school. If you are visiting to drop off an item to be delivered to a child (backpack, sneakers, etc.), there is a drop box in the entries of the facility. The item can be dropped into that box after buzzing in, identifying yourself, the item, and the student needing the item.
Parents picking up or dropping off a student should wait outside of the main entrance. Once again, we thank you for your cooperation as we continue this safety measure.
Bus passes
Students eligible for free bus passes will receive their passes within the first couple weeks of school. Students who live less than 0.6 mile from school may be able to purchase bus passes at the same time at a cost of $50.
Supplies
It is recommended that all students have a backpack daily, and sneakers for Physical Education. Please note that flip-flops are not safe for playground use or in stairways. Grade level supplies are listed on our Facebook page and our website.
After School Program
SAU 3 and the Family Resource Center at Gorham are continuing to offer the after school program for Berlin Elementary School. The program will run Monday through Friday until 4:30 p.m. and will be located here at the school. Transportation home is included if a student qualifies for the school day bus and if there is available space due to the COVID19 requirements.
The program is designed to work closely with classroom teachers and will supplement the curriculum and provide students with creative ways to build their learning skills. The program will include snacks, homework help, and dinner as well as enrichment and outdoor activities. At this time, no fees will be charged for participation. Enrollment forms are available in the school office and at the Family Resource Center in Gorham.
Contact the Family Resource Center at (603) 466-5190 for more information. The program begins on Monday, Sept. 8.
Face coverings
Face coverings will be worn in all areas of the school property at all times, except when eating lunch.
Students will be required to wear masks during recess.
Students will be given mask breaks during the day, if needed.
Teachers will design a system that allows for social distancing while taking mask breaks.
Teachers should designate an area in the classroom for students who need a mask break.
Teachers should ensure that the number of students taking a mask break at the same time remains low, while maintaining 6 feet of social distance in the designated area or at seat with sneeze guard up.
Students will be allowed to remove face covering only when seated at a cafeteria table for lunch.
Masks will be worn at all other times in the cafeteria.
Mask discipline protocol consists of three levels, or strikes: 1. verbal warning; 2. second warning, phone call home, review of policy; 3. student may be removed from on-site learning into the remote setting.
Recess
Recess will be organized by grade level teachers to allow for a 20 minute break during the day.
A schedule will be provided to teachers in order to utilize all play areas and minimize group size.
Masks will be required during recess.
Teachers are encouraged to schedule outdoor learning activities in addition to recess. A shared calendar will allow teachers to secure a specific space for their outdoor learning activities (High St lawn, courtyard, State St lawn)
Play areas will be: basketball court area; playground area and pavement (playground, swings and mushrooms only); Courtyard for 3 to 5 p.m.; High Street for kindergarten to two (instead of courtyard).
The Berlin Elementary School office is open 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.
Call (603) 752-5328 to schedule an in-person visit or with any questions.
