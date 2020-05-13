BERLIN -- If your child will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 30, 2020, he or she is eligible for Kindergarten. Berlin Public Schools is transitioning to online registration and completion of beginning of year paperwork. This portal is now open to incoming Kindergartners.
To register your child for Kindergarten:
1. Go to sau3.org.
2. Hover over “Parents” and choose “New Student Registration.” This will take you to PowerSchool Enrollment Express Portal.
3. Fill in required information and select grade K as your grade level, your school preference as Berlin Elementary School, and enrollment year as 20-21.
4. Then click “Apply to School.”
5. You will then receive an email confirmation that you have applied. From there a member of the office staff and/or Administration will approve your application. Upon approval you will receive an email with a link back into the program. This email will also include your user name and password to go back into the system to complete all registration documentation.
6. As you go through these forms, you will see options to upload a copy of the birth certificate, immunization records, and recent physical documentation. PLEASE NOTE: Originals of these documents will also need to be provided to office staff prior to re-entry to the building.
7. After completing all forms, there will be a wait until there is a definitive plan for returning to school. At this time, the school is not scheduling an in-person screening of children. As the state transitions through phases of releasing restrictions, a plan for screening will be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.