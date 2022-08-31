Schools in SAU 20 will officially open as follows:
Edward Fenn Elementary, Gorham Middle/High School and Milan Village School all begin on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Errol Consolidated School opened on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Registration
Parents of all students are urged to register their children online before Sept. 5. Visit the SAU 20 website at sau20.org for details or call the office at (603) 466-3632.
Entrance age
In the communities of Gorham, Randolph, Shelburne, Milan, Dummer and Errol, a child entering school for the first time must be 6 years old on or before Sept. 30 to enter first grade, or 5 years of age on or before Sept. 30 to enter kindergarten.
New families residing in Milan, Dummer and Errol must register their children with the school board of their community prior to enrolling for the fall semester. If school board members cannot be reached, call the office of the superintendent of schools at (603) 466-3632 for registration forms.
If a child is entering school for the first time, parents are required to bring birth certificates and all immunization records. All immunizations must be completed or in process prior to the opening of school.
Pupils transferring from another school should bring a transfer card and immunization records with them when registering.
Contacts
Contact persons in each school, as well as the superintendent of schools, David Backler, are listed below.
Gorham Middle and High School: Jennifer Corrigan, principal, (603) 466-2776.
Edward Fenn School: Tina Binette, principal, (603) 466-3334 .
Errol Consolidated School: Mary Glover, principal, (603) 482-3341.
Milan Village School: Amy Huter, principal, (603) 449-3306.
SAU 20: David Backler, superintendent of schools, (603) 466-3632.
School hours
Gorham Middle and High School: (6-12) 8:15 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
Edward Fenn School (K-5): 8:15 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
Milan Village School (K-6): 8:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
Preschool/pre-kindergarden: 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Errol Consolidated School (K-8): 8:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
School calendar
A copy of the school calendar is currently posted on the SAU website at sau20.org, a hard copy will be sent home with each student during the first week of school. Parents who do not receive a copy or would like to request additional copies should call their respective schools.
School closing procedure
General school closing announcements may be announced on television station WMUR.
Closings will also be posted on the SAU website at sau20.org.
School bus drivers in each of the communities are the first to be advised of school closings. All families will also receive a delayed opening or school cancellation message through the One Call Now emergency phone contact system.
After the school day has begun, if the decision is made to close the school early due to inclement weather or other challenges, calls will be made through One Call Now as soon as possible.
When it is necessary for schools to be closed, it is expected that parents will make arrangements for the proper care of their children.
School lunch
School lunch programs will begin serving meals on the first day of school. Cold lunch, milk and/or extra milk will also be served. Milk/extra milk is 60 cents per carton in Milan, the Gorham, Randolph, Shelburne Cooperative District, and Errol.
The cost of meals, which includes one carton of milk, is as follows:
Gorham Middle and High School: breakfast, $1.65; reduced rate breakfast, 30 cents; adult breakfast, $2.25; lunch, $3.25; reduced rate lunch, 40 cents; adult lunch, $4.
Edward Fenn School: breakfast, $1.65; reduced rate breakfast, 30 cents; adult breakfast, $2.25; lunch $3; reduced rate lunch 40 cents; adult lunch $4.
Errol Consolidated School: breakfast, $1.65; reduced rate breakfast, 30 cents; adult breakfast, $2.10; lunch, $3.05; reduced rate lunch; 40 cents, adult lunch, $3.75.
Milan Village School: breakfast, $1.65; reduced rate breakfast, 30 cents; adult breakfast, $2; lunch, $3; reduced rate lunch, 40 cents; adult lunch $4.
Students should bring lunch and milk money on opening day to participate in the school lunch program during the first week of school.
Free meals and reduced-rate meals will be provided at the beginning of the school year to students who attended Gorham, Milan or Errol schools during the 2021-22 school year and qualified for the program. Applications for free and reduced-rate meals for new families who have recently moved to the community will be processed during the first week of school. Their meal program will begin on Monday, Sept. 13.
Go to sau20.org for updates, posts and more information.
