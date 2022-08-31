BERLIN — Berlin Middle High School will open for the 2022-23 school year on Thursday, Sept. 1, for orientation for grades 6 and 9. The first day of school for all grades 6 through 12 is Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Orientation for incoming sixth-grade students and their parents or guardians is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 1, beginning at 8:30 a.m. until about 10 a.m. Student schedules will be available in the main lobby from 8:15 a.m. until 8:30 a.m.
Orientation will begin in the gymnasium with a welcome and introduction of staff members. Following the welcome and introduction, students will simulate arrival to school by entering through the cafeteria entrance and proceeding to the cafeteria. Parents or guardians will remain in the gym where they can ask questions and learn more about the middle school.
Teachers will guide students to their advisory room. Students will then follow their schedules in an abbreviated format. This will provide an opportunity for students to become acquainted with teachers and familiarize themselves with the building. Students will end the day by returning to their advisory for checkout.
Students will exit the middle school wing by using the stairs near the band/chorus room and proceed to the lobby to reunite with parents or guardians.
Orientation for incoming freshmen and their parents or guardians is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 1 beginning at 10:30 a.m. until about noon. Freshman schedules will be available in the main lobby from 10:15 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Orientation will then begin in the gymnasium with an introduction from Principal Michael Kelley.
Following the welcome and introduction, students will follow their schedules in an abbreviated format. This will provide an opportunity for students to become acquainted with teachers and familiarize themselves with the building. After Block 3, students will report to the cafeteria to review our luncheon procedures. Students will return to their Block 4 class and then be dismissed at 11:55 p.m. to meet parents or guardians in the lobby area.
While students tour the building, parents or guardians will remain in the gym where they can ask questions and learn more about the high school.
One Call
The BMHS One Call system pulls phone numbers and email addresses from PowerSchool. Parents or guardians need to be sure to update their student’s PowerSchool account.
Breakfast and Lunch
The breakfast and hot lunch programs begin on the first day of school.
The cost of school breakfast for K-12 paid students is $1.80, reduced student price is $.30. The cost for school lunch for K-5 paid student is $2.80, reduced student price is $.40. The cost for school lunch for 6-12 paid student is $3, reduced student price is $.40. Checks should be made payable to BMHS Cafeteria.
Applications for free and reduced lunch will be sent home with all students on the first day of school. It is very important that all families complete and return the form to the school as soon as possible.
School Safe Zone
BMHS will continue the "locked door" policy for the safety of students and the faculty. The main entry for visitors to BMHS is the main entrance off of the upper parking lot. Access will be granted to visitors, through a buzzer and intercom, after stating their name and reason for entry. All visitors are required to sign in at the main office and receive a visitor’s pass.
Bus Passes
Students eligible for free bus passes will be able to pick them up during the first and second week of school in the main office. Students who live more than 1 mile from school may be able to purchase bus passes at a cost of $100 for grades 9-12 and $50 for grades 6-8.
PowerSchool and Beginning of Year Paperwork
Families may log into PowerSchool to complete most beginning of year paperwork. Students may also request a paper copy at the main office. If assistance or access to technology is needed, contact the school to set up an appointment. All forms and applications should be completed no later than Friday, Sept. 16.
COVID Guidelines
The “District Mitigation Plan” can be found on the school’s website and Facebook page, and by contacting the BMHS office.
General Notes
It is recommended that all students have a backpack daily, and sneakers for physical education. During the school day, backpacks should remain in the student's locker.
BMHS is currently accepting registrations for new students. Registrations can be done online at sau3.org in the parent section titled “New Student Registration.”
The BMHS office is open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Call (603) 752-4122, ext. 1504 with any questions.
