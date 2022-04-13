BERLIN — Berlin Middle High School has recently announced the following events for the end of the school year:
• Wednesday, April 20, 2022, Berlin Middle School National Junior Honor Society Induction, 6 p.m in the BMHS gymnasium.
• Saturday, May 14, 2022, Berlin High School’s Senior and Junior classes will be hosting their “Country Nights” prom. The public is invited to attend the Grand March that will begin at 5 p.m at Berlin Middle High School. Dinner and dance will then follow at the Brown Company Barn until 11 p.m.
• Thursday, May 19, 2022, The National Honor Society’s quarter auction returns at 6 pm in the Berlin Middle High School cafeteria.
• Sunday, May 22, 2022, Berlin High School’s National Honor Society Induction will take place at 4 p.m in the Berlin Elementary School Auditorium.
• Tuesday, May 24, 2022, The 73rd Annual Spring Pops Concert is scheduled at 6 p.m in the Berlin Elementary School Auditorium.
• Sunday, June 5, 2022, Berlin High School’s Senior Athletic Awards will be held in the BMHS gymnasium beginning at 4 p.m.
• Monday, June 6, 2022, The Senior Academic Awards Ceremony will be held in the BMHS gymnasium beginning at 6 p.m.
• Friday, June 10, 2022, The 2022 Berlin High School Commencement Ceremony will be held at 3 pm in the Berlin Middle High School gymnasium. Bids are required to attend the graduation. Geskus Photography will take photos of each graduate as they receive their diploma and the ceremony will be live-streamed.
• Tuesday, June 14th, 2022 at 6 p.m - 8th Grade Promotion Night will be held in the BMHS gymnasium.
