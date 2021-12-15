50th Anniversary Christmas ornament is AVH Hospital

BERLIN — The Berlin Main Street Program's annual Christmas ornament is a tradition of the holiday season. Each year, the program selects a historic building, event or structure to highlight.
This year, the ornament celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Androscoggin Valley Hospital.
The Sisters of Charity founded Androscoggin Valley Hospital as the St. Louis Hospital in 1905.
On Nov. 26, 1969, due to the lack of religious personnel and a concern for the advancement of health care, Androscoggin Valley Hospital Inc. was incorporated, and by July 1, 1971, the hospital was officially transferred to the new corporation.
The ornaments sell for $11.95 and can be purchased at the Hall of Greetings on Main Street, Northeast Credit Union and the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce, both on upper Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.