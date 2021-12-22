CONCORD – The New Hampshire Employment Security office has released the latest unemployment rate which is lower than the previous month.
New Hampshire’s preliminary seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for Nov. 2021 was 2.7 percent. This was a decrease of 0.2 percentage points from the Oct. rate, which remained at 2.9 percent after revision. The November 2020 seasonally adjusted rate was 4.2 percent, reflecting the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on New Hampshire’s labor force statistics.
Seasonally adjusted estimates for Nov. 2021 placed the number of employed residents at 725,060, a decrease of 910 from the previous month and a decrease of 5,030 from Nov. 2020. The number of unemployed residents decreased by 1,060 over-the-month to 20,270. This was 11,810 fewer unemployed than in Nov. 2020. From Oct. 2021 to Nov. 2021, the total labor force decreased by 1,970 to 745,330. This was a decrease of 16,840 New Hampshire residents from Nov. 2020.
Seasonally adjusted New Hampshire nonfarm employment for Nov. 2021 was 666,200. This was 1,600 more jobs than in Oct. 2021 and 21,400 more jobs than in Nov. 2020. Private industry accounted for 581,000 of these jobs in Nov. 2021; 2,200 more jobs than in Oct. 2021 and 19,000 more jobs than in Nov. 2020.
Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for Nov. 2021 was 4.2 percent, a decrease of 0.4 percentage points from the Oct. rate, and a decrease of 2.5 percentage points from the Nov. 2020 rate. National nonfarm payroll employment increased by 210,000 from Oct. to Nov. 2021.
Detailed state nonfarm employment estimates are available on our Internet Web site: nhes.nh.gov/elmi. Local area unemployment rates are expected to be available on Thursday, Dec. 23. All monthly data will continue to be published in the monthly newsletter New Hampshire Economic Conditions.
