WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) pressed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Commissioner Charles Rettig to provide answers on the significant delays taxpayers in New Hampshire and across the country are continuing to face with the processing of their tax returns for tax year 2019.
According to the IRS agency website, 7.1 million individual and 2.3 million business tax returns for tax year 2019 remain unprocessed as of Nov. 24, 2020.
Shaheen’s office has received over 100 complaints from Granite State taxpayers regarding delayed tax returns and a lack of timely status updates from the IRS.
This is critical as every penny counts for New Hampshire families and millions more across the country, who continue to suffer from the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis.
In her letter, Shaheen highlighted the significant difference receiving an income tax refund can make for those affected by the agency’s delays and pressed the IRS for answers on how many 2019 individual and business tax returns remain to be processed, what steps the agency has taken to expedite processing of the remaining 2019 returns, whether it requires additional resources to manage the backlog of tax returns and what the impact will be for taxpayers who file their 2020 returns in a timely fashion with an outstanding unprocessed 2019 return.
