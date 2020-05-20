CONCORD — State Sens. Lou D’Allesandro (D-Manchester) and Dan Feltes (D-Concord) sent a letter to the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration on Monday urging clarifications, and ethical and transparency standards over the distribution of the $400 million in business grants Gov. Chris Sununu announced last Friday, May 15.
The letter asks for clarifications specifically on the distribution process, prioritization of businesses with annual revenues of $5 million or less, protections for workers, prevention of double-dipping, and plans to make distributions public and transparent.
The letter states, “We have full faith in your service. However, you have been presented with a unique challenge: giving out grants from a $400 million, newly created business fund by Gov. Sununu late on Friday, May 15. This is new territory, as your agency is a tax collection and tax administration agency, and this grant-making work falls outside the scope of any statute governing your agency (or any statute at all).”
The letter notes that the governor has defined “small business” as any with $20 million or less in revenue in tax year 2019.
This definition quadruples the size of the widely accepted definition of small business as that with $5 million or less in annual revenue.
The senators ask, “Will you give priority to the small businesses falling under the traditional $5 million or less annual revenue definition in your grant-making?”
The letter also notes that, “In the relief and recovery effort following the Great Recession, then-Governor John Lynch accounted for and made public all relief monies that have been spent, including to private persons or businesses, in what amounts, and for what purposes.
“Small businesses across New Hampshire need and deserve our support, which is why it is critical that Granite Staters know exactly where Gov. Sununu is sending these stimulus funds and that every dollar is accounted for,” said Feltes. “Gov. Sununu has already set the definition of 'small business' at quadruple the size used in other programs, and we cannot have our small businesses in New Hampshire lose out to big corporations once again. I've spoken with numerous small business owners who have no confidence that 'Main Street' businesses will be helped, kept open, or reopened by Governor Sununu's fund. When public taxpayer money goes out directly to select private citizens or private entities, there must be at least baseline transparency and accountability."
On Monday, May 18, NH Public Radio reported that Gov. Sununu “authorized several no-bid, retroactive deals worth hundreds of thousands of dollars to political benefactors”, without traditional oversight. The report noted that Sununu included the contracts on the Executive Council’s agenda, but simply as “informational items.”
