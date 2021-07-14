North Country Healthcare welcomes General Surgeon, Dr. Patrick Golden

COOS COUNTY — Androscoggin Valley Hospital and Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital, proud partners of North Country Healthcare, are pleased to welcome Dr. Patrick Golden, general surgeon.
Golden, most recently a staff general surgeon/National Surgical Quality Improvement Program Surgeon Champion at William Beaumont Army Medical Center, Fort Bliss, Texas, is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.
A graduate of both Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences (Doctorate, Osteopathic Medicine) and University of New Hampshire (Bachelor of Science, Microbiology), Golden will offer, among other services:
• Breast surgery, including biopsies and
lumpectomies.
• General surgery including stomach, colon, gallbladder, intestines, rectum and spleen.
• Hernia repairs.
• Removal of skin lesions and cancers.
• Scopes to evaluate and treat conditions of the esophagus, stomach, colon, rectum and lungs.
Appointments with Golden are available at the AVH Professional Center in Berlin, and may be made by calling (603) 752-2300. Appointments are also available at Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, and may be made by calling (603) 388-4333.
Named a 2020 Best Place to Work by Modern Healthcare, North Country Healthcare is a non-profit affiliation of four medical facilities in the White Mountains Region of New Hampshire. NCH includes numerous physicians and medical providers at multiple locations. This leading comprehensive health-care network which employs hundreds of highly-trained individuals delivers integrated patient care through three community hospitals, medical laboratories, and home health and hospice services. NCH remains committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.
Member organizations include Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, North Country Home Health and Hospice Agency in Littleton, Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, and Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster. NCH is proud to be the largest employer in the North Country.
