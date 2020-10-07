CONCORD — This year has posed unprecedented challenges to New Hampshire’s workers and economy according to a recent report issued by the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute. The COVID-19 pandemic and crisis has contributed to significant changes in employment and has impacted the economic security of many Granite Staters.
Despite positive trends in employment and the other indicators, which continued into early 2020, the onset of the COVID-19 crisis in New Hampshire created a severe public health emergency and has led to subsequent economic and employment fallout. This COVID-19 crisis is both a health and economic challenge, and continues to impact the lives of Granite Staters.
Unemployment in New Hampshire reached unprecedented levels in April 2020. This spike in unemployment levels was higher than any point during the Great Recession, which spanned 2007 to 2009. Unemployment continues to remain elevated throughout the state, and job losses have been greatest in certain service-based industries. These industries, which paid lower than average wages, along with regions of New Hampshire where large portions of employment are supported by tourism and leisure activities, have experienced the largest levels of employment loss, represented through claims for unemployment insurance.
These employment losses in New Hampshire have directly impacted the economic stability of many Granite Staters, particularly those who were earning lower or more modest incomes, and who worked in the most effected service-based industries. Many of those facing employment or income losses due to the impacts of this crisis have utilized key support programs, which have been temporarily expanded or created in an effort to help ensure individuals and families can make ends meet.
Despite these expansions to certain support programs, other challenges in the state were both created and exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis. The costs of housing and food have increased during this crisis, and limited access to and affordability of childcare has created additional financial and employment hardships for many New Hampshire residents and families.
The COVID-19 crisis has impacted the New Hampshire economy and workers in unprecedented ways. Employment in New Hampshire over the past year has shifted rapidly from expanding with a growing economy to a severe crisis and recession. The economic stability of many Granite Staters, particularly those with lower incomes and fewer resources who have only recently recovered from the Great Recession, may be significantly impacted. This crisis has spurred a sharp recession, which has drastically impacted the employment and incomes of many Granite Staters. Survey data collected by the U.S. Census Bureau estimates that nearly half of all households in the state have reported a loss of income from employment since the onset of the crisis in mid-March, and a smaller portion of households expected to lose income in the subsequent month.
While indicators of risks to worker well-being, such as unemployment and unemployment insurance claims, have begun to decline since the unprecedented peak levels were reached in April 2020, the number of Granite Staters out of work remains elevated. Recent data indicates fewer people are employed, and fewer of those who are unemployed are expecting their job to return or searching for a job. Additionally, the industries and regions of the state that were most impacted, in terms of employment loss, were those industries which paid lower than average wages and those regions where employment was comprised of larger portions of certain service-based industries. This may indicate that most of the employment impacts felt by workers in New Hampshire were among those earning lower than average wages.
The challenges facing many Granite Staters have continued as industries most impacted by the COVID-19 crisis began recovering. Employees in these industries continue to face economic and health risks and may rely on key support programs, including expanded unemployment insurance and additional nutritional aid, to provide vital support. However, the expirations and reductions in aid of these key support programs may be detrimental to the economic stability of many Granite Staters.
Recovering from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis will require supporting those with the fewest resources and those who are most impacted. Additional programs to help ensure that Granite Staters can access sufficient aid, through programs such as expanded unemployment insurance and nutritional programs, should be paramount. Assisting those with the fewest resources and those most impacted may have another significant impact through the form of economic stimulus to hasten the recovery of the economy overall.
Policies to help ensure Granite Staters can make ends meet may stimulate the economic recovery, reduce the potential for downward economic mobility, and build a more equitable economy for New Hampshire.
